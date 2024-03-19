Lahore to have first IT city of Pakistan, says CM Maryam Nawaz

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said the government would establish first IT city of the country in Lahore.

She made the announcement while chairing third cabinet meeting on Tuesday. The meeting was also attended by provincial ministers, chief secretary and IGP.

The chief minister also approved annual and supplementary budget grants for 2023-24.

She further instructed to hand over the Lahore Knowledge Park to the Punjab Central Business District Authority.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the IT city would be completed within a year. All the major universities of the world would be invited to establish their campuses, she added.

The chief minister also approved the project of giving 20,000 electric bikes to students on soft installments. The distribution of bikes would be started from May this year.

She also highlighted the need for starting the air ambulance project on a trial basis in order to assist patients who reside in remote parts of the province.