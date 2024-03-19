Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Law student loses battle for life in hospital

Our Staff Reporter
March 19, 2024
HYDERABAD   -  A law student who was shot during March 7 inci­dent in Hyderabad, succumbed to his wound after battling for his life for 11 days on a ventilator.

According to the police and hospital sources, 25-year-old Agha Akash Pathan breathed his last in a hospital in Karachi on Monday. On March 7, Pa­than and his sister, slain 24-year-old Yusra Batool, were attacked in Arabi Square housing colony in Qasimabad when they were returning home from their law college.

The assailant Irshad Khokhar first hit their motorbike from his car and later shot dead Batool and fatally injured Pathan before kill­ing himself. The police said Khokhar wanted to marry Batool but his marriage proposals were rejected by her more than once.

