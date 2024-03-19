LHC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Moonis Elahi’s wife

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued non-bailable arrest war­rants for Tehreem Elahi, the wife of fowrmer feder­al minister Moonis Elahi, for not attending the hear­ing of a petition seeking cancellation of bail granted to her and other accused in a money laundering case. The division bench, head­ed by Justice Shehram Sar­war Chaudhry, passed the orders while hearing the petition filed by the pros­ecution for the bail can­cellation of Rasikh Elahi, Tehreem Elahi, and other accused in the money laun­dering case. During the proceedings, Rasikh Ela­hi and Zahra Elahi, along with their counsel Amir Saeed Rawn, appeared be­fore the bench. However, Tehreem Elahi did not ap­pear despite the issuance of her bailable arrest war­rants at the previous hear­ing. Amir Saeed Rawn sub­mitted that he represents Rasikh Elahi and Zahra Elahi but not Tehreem Ela­hi, whose bailable arrest warrants were issued by the court at the last hear­ing. At this stage, a federal law officer and a deputy di­rector of the Federal Inves­tigation Agency submitted that Tehreem Elahi was not cooperating despite the is­suance of several notices. Subsequently, the bench issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Tehreem Ela­hi and adjourned further hearing, announcing tak­ing up the matter after Eid holidays. The prosecution had approached for bail cancellation of Rasikh Ela­hi, Tehreem Elahi, and oth­er accused, stating that the trial court awarded bail in violation of the law. It pleaded with the court to cancel the bail granted to the accused.