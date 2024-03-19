LoU signed to improve health, wellbeing of students

ISLAMABAD - The Directorate General of Basic Education Community Schools (BECS) and the Project Planning and Development Unit (PPDU) under the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (M/oFE & PT) signed a Letter of Understanding (LoU) with Muslim Hands Pakistan on Monday. The LoU aims to im­prove the health and well-being of school children and staff by enhancing access to clean water, sanitation facilities, hygiene ed­ucation, and basic education ne­cessities. The agreement, signed by Director General of BECS, Ha­meed Khan Niazi, and Executive Director of Muslim Hands Syed Javed Gillani, outlines coopera­tion on initiatives and projects related to the School WASH Pro­gramme in Islamabad Capital Territory. Commencing on March 20, 2024, the partnership will remain in force for one year un­less mutually terminated earlier or due to specific circumstances. BECS and PPDU will identify and provide a list of 25 schools in Is­lamabad in need of WASH inter­ventions and facilitate coordina­tion with school administrations for project execution. They will also support monitoring and evaluation activities and orga­nize hygiene education sessions for students and staff. Muslim Hands will fund WASH interven­tions in the identified schools, including procurement of ma­terials and hiring contractors. They will design and implement projects in coordination with BECS and PPDU, providing tech­nical expertise and training for maintenance and sustainability. Additionally, they will conduct hygiene education sessions and capacity building for school staff and management.

Director General of BECS, Hameed Khan Niazi, empha­sized the importance of BECS in providing basic facilities and highlighted the significant cost difference between formal and non-formal education systems.

He reiterated the commitment to ensuring basic necessities for all, especially students and staff in non-formal education insti­tutions, to improve health and well-being through access to clean water, sanitation facilities, hygiene education, and basic education necessities.