Tuesday, March 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Mbappe hat-trick propels PSG to 6-2 win at Montpellier

Agencies
March 19, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

MONTPELLIER  -   Kylian Mbappe led Paris St Germain to a resounding 6-2 win against Montpellier in a thrilling Ligue 1 encoun­ter on Sunday, marking the team’s return to form with their first league victory in four matches. Mbappe’s sec­ond hat-trick of the season helped PSG extend their lead at the top of the table to 12 points, now sitting comfort­ably with 59 points from 26 games. Montpellier, on the other hand, remains just above the relegation play­off spot with 26 points. The match at Montpellier saw PSG taking an early lead through Vitinha, assisted by Mbappe, who then went on to score a spectacular goal himself. Despite Mont­pellier’s brief comeback to level the score at 2-2, PSG dominated the second half. Mbappe completed his hat-trick, contributing to his tally of 250 goals for PSG and 24 league goals this sea­son. Nuno Mendes’ late goal sealed the emphatic win for the Parisians, underscoring their prowess and depth. 

Imad, Shadab help United restrict Sultans to 159/9 in PSL 9 Finale

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1710736511.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024