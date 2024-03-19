Mbappe hat-trick propels PSG to 6-2 win at Montpellier

MONTPELLIER - Kylian Mbappe led Paris St Germain to a resounding 6-2 win against Montpellier in a thrilling Ligue 1 encounter on Sunday, marking the team’s return to form with their first league victory in four matches. Mbappe’s second hat-trick of the season helped PSG extend their lead at the top of the table to 12 points, now sitting comfortably with 59 points from 26 games. Montpellier, on the other hand, remains just above the relegation playoff spot with 26 points. The match at Montpellier saw PSG taking an early lead through Vitinha, assisted by Mbappe, who then went on to score a spectacular goal himself. Despite Montpellier’s brief comeback to level the score at 2-2, PSG dominated the second half. Mbappe completed his hat-trick, contributing to his tally of 250 goals for PSG and 24 league goals this season. Nuno Mendes’ late goal sealed the emphatic win for the Parisians, underscoring their prowess and depth.