Mbappe hat-trick propels PSG to 6-2 win at Montpellier

MONTPELLIER - Kylian Mbappe led Paris St Germain to a resounding 6-2 win against Montpellier in a thrilling Ligue 1 encoun­ter on Sunday, marking the team’s return to form with their first league victory in four matches. Mbappe’s sec­ond hat-trick of the season helped PSG extend their lead at the top of the table to 12 points, now sitting comfort­ably with 59 points from 26 games. Montpellier, on the other hand, remains just above the relegation play­off spot with 26 points. The match at Montpellier saw PSG taking an early lead through Vitinha, assisted by Mbappe, who then went on to score a spectacular goal himself. Despite Mont­pellier’s brief comeback to level the score at 2-2, PSG dominated the second half. Mbappe completed his hat-trick, contributing to his tally of 250 goals for PSG and 24 league goals this sea­son. Nuno Mendes’ late goal sealed the emphatic win for the Parisians, underscoring their prowess and depth.