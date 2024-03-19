Minister commits to implement health system improvement roadmap

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has pledged to achieve a hundred per cent implementation of the health system improvement road map outlined by Punjab Chief Minis­ter Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Chairing a crucial meeting of the Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education on Monday, he emphasized the commitment of the health depart­ment towards enhancing healthcare services across the province. He said that under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a new era of prioritizing public health has commenced, with a focus on serv­ing the people effectively. The minis­ter said that Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan and his dedicated team were tirelessly working towards the betterment of the health system. He asked the health management to pro­vide superior medical facilities to the patients visiting government hospi­tals. The minister directed to improve waste management systems in gov­ernment hospitals and ordered the timely completion of ongoing devel­opmental projects aimed at improving healthcare infrastructure. During the meeting, a comprehensive review of the conditions of government hospi­tals was conducted, with Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan and oth­er officials providing detailed brief­ings on the matter. Prominent at­tendees included Special Secretaries Syed Wajid Ali Shah and Raja Man­soor Ahmed, Additional Secretaries Zahida Azhar, Agha Nabeel, and Dr. Hafiz Shahid Latif, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, along with various officers from the Primary and Secondary Health Care Depart­ment participated.