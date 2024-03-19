Minister directs FGEHA management to ensure transparency

ISLAMABAD - Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, the Federal Minister for Housing and Works, chaired a meeting of the Federal Government Employ­ees Housing Authority (FGEHA) at the Minis­try. During the meeting, Capt. (Retd.) Muham­mad Zafar Iqbal, Direc­tor General FGEHA, briefed Mian Riaz Hus­sain Pirzada about the management and opera­tions of the department. The Federal Minister emphasized the crucial importance of ensuring that plots are allocated strictly based on merit. He urged the identifica­tion and rectification of any irregularities to maintain transparency in the allotment process.

Furthermore, he di­rected the DG to con­duct a comprehensive and transparent audit of the authority, stressing the necessity of strin­gent measures against corruption, as no one will be spared for any irregularity. Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada em­phasized the need to deliver on commit­ments made to the al­lottees and stressed the urgency of completing ongoing and stalled de­velopment projects to facilitate government employees and the gen­eral public. He high­lighted that providing low-cost and affordable living opportunities for the poor and vulnera­ble segments of society must be a priority.