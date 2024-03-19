Minister directs FGEHA management to ensure transparency

ISLAMABAD - Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, the Federal Minister for Housing and Works, chaired a meeting of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) at the Ministry. During the meeting, Capt. (Retd.) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Director General FGEHA, briefed Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada about the management and operations of the department. The Federal Minister emphasized the crucial importance of ensuring that plots are allocated strictly based on merit. He urged the identification and rectification of any irregularities to maintain transparency in the allotment process.
Furthermore, he directed the DG to conduct a comprehensive and transparent audit of the authority, stressing the necessity of stringent measures against corruption, as no one will be spared for any irregularity. Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada emphasized the need to deliver on commitments made to the allottees and stressed the urgency of completing ongoing and stalled development projects to facilitate government employees and the general public. He highlighted that providing low-cost and affordable living opportunities for the poor and vulnerable segments of society must be a priority.