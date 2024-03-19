Mohmand dist judiciary unveils output report for 2023

MARDAN - During the year 2023, 6 Improvised Ex­plosive Devices (IEDs), 102 hand gre­nades, 305 detonators, 3kg explosive materials, 95kg of hashish, 50kg of opi­um, 90 grams of heroin and 5kg Ice were wasted, says a press release while issuing the performance report by dis­trict judiciary here on Monday.

It further said that settlements were made equal to the cases filed in the courts and the target of 100 per cent efficiency was achieved. The District Judiciary released the performance re­port for the year 2023, according to which a total of 3833 new cases were registered in the year 2023 and during this time, the District Judiciary showed 100 per cent performance by handling almost the same number of cases.

On the occasion, District & Ses­sion Judge Dost Mohammad Khan ex­pressed his satisfaction and said that according to the orders of Peshawar High Court for the year 2024, this per­formance will be further improved and the district judiciary will ensure the decision of the cases as soon as possible.

The report further states that during the year 2023, 363 criminal cases were sentenced to different types of punish­ments. He said that in addition to bet­ter performance in judicial affairs last year, excellent performance was also performed administratively and dur­ing this time, apart from maintaining pleasant relations between the bench and the bar, proper seating areas, drinking water facilities and records were also provided for the prisoners.

Chairman Media Committee Addi­tional District & Session Judge-ll Zia-ul-Haq said that a Perusal Room was set up for easy access and acquisition and now applicants can easily get cer­tified copies digitally. During 2023, not only the process of transferring the prison from Ekkaghund to Ghalanai was completed and the long-standing demand of the prisoners was fulfilled, but it also eased the difficulties of the inmates and visitors.

Apart from this, facilities were pro­vided to the prisoners by the installa­tion of solar system and water supply for the jail.

The Chairman Media Committee also said that regular jail visits are being conducted every month in which the cases of extradited involved in minor crimes are decided quickly.

He said that in light of the instruc­tions of the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, the District Judiciary is making tireless efforts to deliver jus­tice day and night and the result of these efforts is that last year, apart from the 100 per cent performance, the magistrates have wasted 6 IEDs, 102 hands grenades, 305 detonators, 3 kg of explosives, 95 kg of hashish, 50 kg of opium, 90 grams of heroin and 5 kg of ice were wasted.