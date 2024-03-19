MoU signed for establishing urban forest in Multan

MULTAN - Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) is planned to invest Rs 1 million to develop Miyawaki forests along with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) under a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) the public sector company and the university signed here Monday. The MoU was inked by Vice Chancellor MNSUA Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana while regional chief OGDCL Muhammad Tayyab did so on behalf of the oil and gas company.
MNSUA spokesman said in a statement that the urban forest would be developed inside the university and OGDCL would provide funding worth Rs 1 million to honor its commitment to corporate social responsibility. MNSUA VC commended the OGDCL for the initiative and hoped that such environment-friendly projects would continue to attract cooperation from the two signatories of the MoU signed today. Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana said that Miyawaki forest initiative would help mitigate the negative impact of climate change. Social welfare officer Abdur Rahim, Muhammad Rafiq Farooqi, Dr. Abid Hussain, Dr. Muqarrab Ali and others were present.
ACS FOR TIMELY ACCOMPLISHMENT OF DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS IN SOUTH PUNJAB
In an effort to ensure timely accomplishment of vital development projects, Additional Chief Secretary(ACS) South Punjab, Faud Hashim Rabbani, convened a high-level meeting with administrative secretaries from various departments on Monday. Emphasizing the significance of adhering to project timelines, Rabbani underscored that delays not only inflate costs, but also deprive communities of much-needed benefits.
Rabbani urged the secretaries to expedite progress on key initiatives, notably the Mother and Child Hospital in Multan. He stressed the importance of upholding stringent standards of public service delivery across all sectors.
Additionally, Rabbani highlighted the urgent need to expedite the distribution of ration under the Nigehaban Ramazan Package, ensuring timely assistance to all beneficiaries. Regarding the “Suthra Punjab” (Clean Punjab) campaign, Rabbani underlined the necessity of meticulous monitoring and underscored the importance of rural area cleanliness. He directed authorities to implement the successful “Dastak” programme, originally launched in Lahore, in South Punjab, facilitating the citizens by providing essential birth, marriage and other certificates at their door step. In a bid to enhance environmental sustainability, Rabbani issued directives for a large-scale plantation drive across South Punjab. Recognizing the pivotal role of health and education, Rabbani hinted at plans to establish science laboratories in every school in the region.