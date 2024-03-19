MoU signed for establishing urban forest in Multan

MULTAN - Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OG­DCL) is planned to invest Rs 1 million to develop Miyawaki forests along with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) under a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) the public sector company and the university signed here Monday. The MoU was inked by Vice Chancellor MNSUA Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana while re­gional chief OGDCL Muhammad Tayyab did so on behalf of the oil and gas company.

MNSUA spokesman said in a statement that the urban forest would be developed inside the uni­versity and OGDCL would provide funding worth Rs 1 million to honor its commitment to corpo­rate social responsibility. MNSUA VC commended the OGDCL for the initiative and hoped that such environment-friendly projects would continue to attract cooperation from the two signatories of the MoU signed today. Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana said that Miyawaki forest initiative would help mitigate the negative impact of climate change. Social wel­fare officer Abdur Rahim, Muhammad Rafiq Fa­rooqi, Dr. Abid Hussain, Dr. Muqarrab Ali and oth­ers were present.

ACS FOR TIMELY ACCOMPLISHMENT OF DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS IN SOUTH PUNJAB

In an effort to ensure timely accomplishment of vital development projects, Additional Chief Secretary(ACS) South Punjab, Faud Hashim Rab­bani, convened a high-level meeting with admin­istrative secretaries from various departments on Monday. Emphasizing the significance of adhering to project timelines, Rabbani underscored that de­lays not only inflate costs, but also deprive com­munities of much-needed benefits.

Rabbani urged the secretaries to expedite prog­ress on key initiatives, notably the Mother and Child Hospital in Multan. He stressed the impor­tance of upholding stringent standards of public service delivery across all sectors.

Additionally, Rabbani highlighted the urgent need to expedite the distribution of ration under the Ni­gehaban Ramazan Package, ensuring timely as­sistance to all beneficiaries. Regarding the “Suthra Punjab” (Clean Punjab) campaign, Rabbani under­lined the necessity of meticulous monitoring and underscored the importance of rural area cleanli­ness. He directed authorities to implement the suc­cessful “Dastak” programme, originally launched in Lahore, in South Punjab, facilitating the citizens by providing essential birth, marriage and other certificates at their door step. In a bid to enhance environmental sustainability, Rabbani issued direc­tives for a large-scale plantation drive across South Punjab. Recognizing the pivotal role of health and education, Rabbani hinted at plans to establish sci­ence laboratories in every school in the region.