Municipal Corporation

Tuesday, March 19, 2024
March 19, 2024
As you are all aware, pollu­tion is increasing rapidly in our country. This alarming trend is affecting many people, new­born babies, and animals. Pollu­tion poses a life-threatening chal­lenge that our country has been grappling with for several years. The primary contributors to the spread of pollution are unneces­sary activities such as deforesta­tion, cigarette smoking, industri­al activities, and more. As a result, the residents of Pakistan are fac­ing significant challenges. Every year, a substantial number of in­dividuals succumb to various dis­eases. Unfortunately, authorities have completely overlooked this issue. It is high time for the fed­eral government to take serious action. This issue needs to be ad­dressed promptly. I humbly ap­peal to the authorities to pay at­tention to this matter and strive to resolve it as soon as possible.

JIHAND SABIR,

Quetta.

