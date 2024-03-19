Municipal Corporation

As you are all aware, pollution is increasing rapidly in our country. This alarming trend is affecting many people, newborn babies, and animals. Pollution poses a life-threatening challenge that our country has been grappling with for several years. The primary contributors to the spread of pollution are unnecessary activities such as deforestation, cigarette smoking, industrial activities, and more. As a result, the residents of Pakistan are facing significant challenges. Every year, a substantial number of individuals succumb to various diseases. Unfortunately, authorities have completely overlooked this issue. It is high time for the federal government to take serious action. This issue needs to be addressed promptly. I humbly appeal to the authorities to pay attention to this matter and strive to resolve it as soon as possible.
JIHAND SABIR,
Quetta.