Muslim Charity distributes Ramazan ration packages

PESHAWAR - Under the auspices of Muslim Charity, ration packages were distributed among needy people in Mardan.

A total of 355 needy people men received ration and flour bags as part of the Ramazan package, su­pervised by Muslim Charity. The packages includ­ed essential items such as flour, ghee, sugar, pulses, rice, dates, and more. Amid the distribution of the Ramazan package, a ceremony was held at a private educational institution in Mardan.

Hassan Hassas, organizer of the program from the Labor Education Organization, emphasized the values of patience, perseverance, and cooperation with the needy and the poor, taught by the month of Ramazan.

He highlighted the importance of providing assis­tance to orphans, widows, and the less fortunate dur­ing this sacred month, which brings double rewards.

The objective of Muslim Charity is to uplift deserv­ing individuals and provide them with dignified em­ployment opportunities.

Aram Atiya, Chairman of the Labor Education Or­ganization, praised Muslim Charity for its commit­ment to charitable principles and donations.

She highlighted the organization’s dedication to humanity, education, skill development, and poverty alleviation across numerous countries.