Tuesday, March 19, 2024
NA speaker felicitates Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election

Staff Reporter
March 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -   Speaker National Assem­bly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mus­tafa Shah felicitated Presi­dent of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on his re-elec­tion. In their separate con­gratulatory messages, they expressed the hope that suc­cessful re-election of Presi­dent of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin would start a new chapter of close ties between both nations. They also stated that enhanced parliamentary exchanges be­tween both countries would further strengthen these ties.

Staff Reporter

