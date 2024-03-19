NA speaker felicitates Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assem­bly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mus­tafa Shah felicitated Presi­dent of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on his re-elec­tion. In their separate con­gratulatory messages, they expressed the hope that suc­cessful re-election of Presi­dent of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin would start a new chapter of close ties between both nations. They also stated that enhanced parliamentary exchanges be­tween both countries would further strengthen these ties.