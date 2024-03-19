Nawaz Sharif likely to visit Saudi Arabia, London by Ramazan-end

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has decided to go to Saudi Arabia during the last days of Ramazan.

Party sources said PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif would be accompanied by his sons Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and daughter - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz - during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

Nawaz Sharif, they said, was likely to travel to London after performing Umrah. In London, he would have his medical check-up. The PML-N leader would fly back to Pakistan after a few days' stay in London.

PML-N sources said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also expected to leave for Saudi Arabia in the last 10 days of Ramazan for performing Umrah.