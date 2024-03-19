Tuesday, March 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Nawaz Sharif likely to visit Saudi Arabia, London by Ramazan-end

Nawaz Sharif likely to visit Saudi Arabia, London by Ramazan-end
Web Desk
10:44 AM | March 19, 2024
National

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has decided to go to Saudi Arabia during the last days of Ramazan. 

Party sources said PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif would be accompanied by his sons Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and daughter - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz - during his visit to Saudi Arabia

Nawaz Sharif, they said, was likely to travel to London after performing Umrah. In London, he would have his medical check-up. The PML-N leader would fly back to Pakistan after a few days' stay in London. 

PML-N sources said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also expected to leave for Saudi Arabia in the last 10 days of Ramazan for performing Umrah.

Court reserves ruling on Hassan, Hussain Nawaz's acquittal plea

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1710823057.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024