New routes for electric bus after Eid, says Sharjeel

KARACHI - Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday announced the launching of two more electric bus routes in Karachi after Eid-ul-Fitr. Ad­dressing a press conference in Karachi, Sharjeel Inam Memon said the Pakistan People’s Party government is focusing on resolving the transport issues of the province. He said two more routes of electric buses will be launched after Eid in Karachi to facilitate the commut­ers. The Sindh minister also announced the launching of new bus services in the province after Eid.

Memon said a prepaid card service will be launched for commuters from April 18 for People’s Bus Service, which will be used for Green and Orange Line bus services. Revealing plan for pro­curement of 500 buses for the next fiscal year, Memon said People’s Bus Service will be liked in every city of the province like Karachi, Hyderabad and Larkana. Earlier in January.