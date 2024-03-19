Norwegian envoy terms PRCS role vital for poverty alleviation

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan, Per Albert Ilsaas, met with Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) at the PRCS National Head­quarters here on Monday.

During the meeting, Ambassador Ilsaas empha­sized the crucial role of humanitarian service, ex­pressing a shared dedication to advancing such ef­forts in Pakistan.

Ambassador Per Albert Ilsaas commended PRCS’s pivotal role in alleviating the suffering of vulnerable communities. The meeting delved into various topics including bilateral relations, the programs and initia­tives supported by the Norwegian Red Cross and the imperative of enhancing cooperation for the better­ment of humanity.

Chairman Laghari provided insights into PRCS’s initiatives, notably its post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in Pakistan, highlighting col­laborative programs with support from the Norwe­gian Red Cross. These programs encompass basic healthcare, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities, water supply schemes, mobile health units, deployment of mobile health teams and initiatives targeting vulnerable groups such as children under five and pregnant women.

He also briefed the Ambassador about the new­ly launched pilot program of Cash and Voucher As­sistance, focusing on pregnant and malnourished women in Jamshoro district, Sindh province. In col­laboration with the Norwegian Red Cross, PRCS is supporting 1000 pregnant and malnourished wom­en by providing PKR 109,000 per family over a nine-month period.

Chairman Laghari commended Ambassador Ilsaas for his genuine concern for Pakistan’s people and emphasized the visit’s potential to strengthen ties between both countries, not only in humanitarian ef­forts but also in exploring areas of collaboration be­yond diplomacy.