NUST hosts NOL, attracts over 1900 students

ISLAMABAD - The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) hosted a national event titled Olympiad 24 (NOL) by arranging a number of competitions and activities with the participation of over 1900 stu­dents. Olympiad 24, a national event held between March 7-10, showcased various activities including sports, science and technology, arts and media, lit­erature, technical amusement, adventure, sustain­ability, and community service. Over 20 competi­tions and games were organized by NUST’s clubs and societies. The opening ceremony was attend­ed by former international cricketer Mr. Saqlain Mushtaq and NUST Rector Engr Javed Mehmood Bukhari, as stated in a news release. Over 1900 participants from across the country participated, fostering unity and friendship through sports, competitions, social nights, drama plays, fireworks, and a cultural fest. The event provided network­ing, entertainment, and engaging discussions for students. The closing ceremony, with speeches and prize distribution, marked NOL’24 as a historic suc­cess, creating lasting memories for all involved.