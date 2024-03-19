OIC’s COMSTECH announces 2023 award recipients

ISLAMABAD - The OIC Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) announced the re­cipients of the prestigious COM­STECH Awards 2023 on Monday to recognize outstanding con­tributions to scientific research and innovation within the OIC community.

These biennial awards’ laure­ates have been selected through a rigorous peer-review process. The 2023 awardees represent the pinnacle of scientific accomplish­ment across various disciplines. Their dedication has significantly advanced scientific knowledge and fostered innovation.

COMSTECH Life-Time Contribu­tions Award in Physics has been jointly awarded to Yasaman Far­zan (Iran) and Asghari Maqsood (Pakistan). The second award of the same category in Mathematics has been bestowed upon Saieed Akbari Feyzaabaadi (Iran).

COMSTECH Young Researcher Award is won by Ahmed Zeeshan (Pakistan), while COMSTECH Best Scientific Book Award is secured by Mohd Sapuan SALIT (Malaysia). COMSTECH Best Pat­ent Award is jointly won by So­mayyeh KOOHI (Iran) and AMRY Youssef (Morocco). COMSTECH Best Research Paper Award in Biology, Chemistry, and Physics is awarded jointly to Imen Khou­ni (Tunisia) and Shujaul Mulk Khan (Pakistan), Naseem Iqbal (Pakistan) and Ismail Ocsoy (Turkiye), Kushairi Mohd Salleh (Malaysia) and Ambreen Kal­soom (Pakistan), respectively. K M Ariful Kabir (Bangladesh) has won the same category award in Mathematics. COMSTECH ex­tends its warmest congratula­tions to all the winners for their remarkable achievements.