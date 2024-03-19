OIC’s COMSTECH announces 2023 award recipients

ISLAMABAD - The OIC Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) announced the recipients of the prestigious COMSTECH Awards 2023 on Monday to recognize outstanding contributions to scientific research and innovation within the OIC community.
These biennial awards’ laureates have been selected through a rigorous peer-review process. The 2023 awardees represent the pinnacle of scientific accomplishment across various disciplines. Their dedication has significantly advanced scientific knowledge and fostered innovation.
COMSTECH Life-Time Contributions Award in Physics has been jointly awarded to Yasaman Farzan (Iran) and Asghari Maqsood (Pakistan). The second award of the same category in Mathematics has been bestowed upon Saieed Akbari Feyzaabaadi (Iran).
COMSTECH Young Researcher Award is won by Ahmed Zeeshan (Pakistan), while COMSTECH Best Scientific Book Award is secured by Mohd Sapuan SALIT (Malaysia). COMSTECH Best Patent Award is jointly won by Somayyeh KOOHI (Iran) and AMRY Youssef (Morocco). COMSTECH Best Research Paper Award in Biology, Chemistry, and Physics is awarded jointly to Imen Khouni (Tunisia) and Shujaul Mulk Khan (Pakistan), Naseem Iqbal (Pakistan) and Ismail Ocsoy (Turkiye), Kushairi Mohd Salleh (Malaysia) and Ambreen Kalsoom (Pakistan), respectively. K M Ariful Kabir (Bangladesh) has won the same category award in Mathematics. COMSTECH extends its warmest congratulations to all the winners for their remarkable achievements.