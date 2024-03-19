Over 100 kidnapped in two new attacks in Nigeria

ABUJA - Kid­nappers have abducted over 100 people in two new attacks in northwest Nige­ria weeks after more than 250 school pupils were seized in the same state, residents and officials told AFP on Monday. They blamed gangs of criminals known locally as bandits for the abductions in the Kajuru area of Kaduna state over the weekend, which pile pressure on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu af­ter a spate of large-scale abductions. Bandits rou­tinely target communi­ties, loot villages and car­ry out mass kidnappings for ransom in northwest and north-central Nige­ria, where the violence has displaced around a million people, according to the UN. On Sunday night, gun­men kidnapped 87 people in Kajuru Station, accord­ing to local government chairman Ibrahim Gajere. “They went and removed people from their homes at gunpoint,” he said. Resi­dent Harisu Dari said ban­dits stormed the village at around 10:00 pm and went door to door abduct­ing residents. A UN source and a former local official, both speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, confirmed the account.