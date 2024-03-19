Overcoming economic, security challenges top priority: President

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari has urged the need to enhance trade and investment relations with the USA, besides exploring collaborative opportunities in diverse sectors.
He said that American enterprises should be encouraged to invest in the Pakistan Stock Exchange as well as bring innovative business ideas to the country’s economy.
The President made these remarks while talking to US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Monday. During the meeting, the President said that Pakistan had enjoyed a long-standing and broad-based relationship with the USA spanning over seven decades, which needed to be further strengthened. He also said that the top priority of Pakistan was to put its economy on the right track and overcome economic and security challenges.
The president highlighted that climate change was a global issue, and Pakistan was among the countries most vulnerable to its adverse impacts. He said that Pakistan wanted to improve its agricultural sector by adopting modern irrigation techniques to conserve water and reduce reliance on flood irrigation. In his remarks, the US Ambassador said that Pakistan and the USA could enhance bilateral collaboration in the fields of trade and investment, climate change, renewable energy, agriculture and security. He informed that the USA had completed the Sindh Basic Education Program to build climate-resilient schools to strengthen Pakistan’s education sector.
The US Ambassador also congratulated the President on assuming the office for a second time.
UAE AMBASSADOR MEETS THE PRESIDENT
Meanwhile, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, called on President Zardari, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
During the meeting, Zardari emphasised the need for further boosting bilateral ties between Pakistan and UAE in the areas of trade, economy, aviation, renewable energy, climate change and human resource development for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries. He urged the need to increase collaboration in the aviation industry to facilitate the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE, including the initiation of commercial flights of Airbus A380s. He said that Emirati businesses should be encouraged to invest in the Pakistan Stock Exchange to infuse innovative ideas and more capital in the Pakistani economy.