Overcoming economic, security challenges top priority: President

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari has urged the need to enhance trade and in­vestment relations with the USA, besides exploring collaborative op­portunities in diverse sectors.

He said that American enterprises should be encouraged to invest in the Pakistan Stock Exchange as well as bring innovative business ideas to the country’s economy.

The President made these remarks while talking to US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Monday. During the meeting, the President said that Pakistan had enjoyed a long-standing and broad-based re­lationship with the USA spanning over seven decades, which need­ed to be further strengthened. He also said that the top priority of Pa­kistan was to put its economy on the right track and overcome eco­nomic and security challenges.

The president highlighted that climate change was a global issue, and Pakistan was among the coun­tries most vulnerable to its adverse impacts. He said that Pakistan wanted to improve its agricultural sector by adopting modern irriga­tion techniques to conserve water and reduce reliance on flood irri­gation. In his remarks, the US Am­bassador said that Pakistan and the USA could enhance bilateral collaboration in the fields of trade and investment, climate change, renewable energy, agriculture and security. He informed that the USA had completed the Sindh Ba­sic Education Program to build cli­mate-resilient schools to strength­en Pakistan’s education sector.

The US Ambassador also con­gratulated the President on assum­ing the office for a second time.

UAE AMBASSADOR MEETS THE PRESIDENT

Meanwhile, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, called on President Zardari, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

During the meeting, Zardari em­phasised the need for further boosting bilateral ties between Pakistan and UAE in the areas of trade, economy, aviation, renew­able energy, climate change and hu­man resource development for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries. He urged the need to in­crease collaboration in the aviation industry to facilitate the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE, including the initiation of commercial flights of Airbus A380s. He said that Emirati businesses should be encouraged to invest in the Pakistan Stock Ex­change to infuse innovative ideas and more capital in the Pakistani economy.