The rescue teams of Pakistan Army have completed the dewatering operation in Model School, Captain Murad Bakhsh Ward Gwadar.

Model High School Gwadar is a historically important school of Balochistan which was established in 1956 in which more than 500 students are studying.

Principal Gwadar Model High School, staff and students thanked the Pakistan Army for their efforts.

On the occasion, the Army also distributed school bags and stationery among the students.