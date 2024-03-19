Pak embassy in Beijing holds National Day reception

BEIJING - Pakistan Em­bassy, Beijing hosted a recep­tion today to commemorate the 84th National Day of Pakistan, in which several senior Chinese officials, resident Ambassadors, diplomats, Pakistan communi­ty members, representatives of Chinese state owned and pri­vate enterprises, intelligentsia and leading media persons par­ticipated.

Sun Weidong, Vice Foreign Minister of the People’s Repub­lic of China graced the reception as the Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Khalil Hashmi, Ambassador of Pakistan to China, paid rich tribute to the Nation’s Founding Fathers, espe­cially Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah for his vision and for pursing democratic struggle for the creation of Pakistan.

Underscoring the significant strides the country has made over the decades across multiple fields, the Ambassador highlight­ed the resilience and ability of Pakistan to bounce back stron­ger in the face of challenges.

He also recalled the ground­breaking diplomatic initiatives undertaken by Pakistan at the international stage for the pro­motion of peace, harmony and development.

The Ambassador lauded the contribution of Pakistan com­munity in the promotion of Chi­na Pakistan ties, while calling for further expansion of business and people to people exchanges between the two countries.

On the Pakistan-China rela­tions, the Ambassador noted the iron-clad partnership that has been nurtured by succes­sive generations. Both countries were connected not only by land, mountains and rivers but also by a heart corridor founded on the sentiments of trust, mutual re­spect, solidarity and support.

Sun Weidong, Vice Foreign Minister of China lauded the un­remitting efforts by successive Pakistani governments and its people in furthering the coun­try’s prosperity, upholding sov­ereignty, and defending nation­al dignity.

He stressed the salience of continued China-Pakistan co­operation for addressing shared risks and challenges, to defend the legitimate rights and inter­ests of developing countries and to promote international fair­ness and justice.

The Vice Foreign Minister also conveyed China’s good wishes for the new government in Pa­kistan and reaffirmed China’s commitment to work with Pa­kistan to accelerate the building of even closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in the New Era.

A troupe of Chinese and Paki­stani children also performed at the reception, symbolizing the enduring bonds of friendship between the two countries