Pakistan earns over $1,719 million from IT services’ export in 7 months

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan earned $1,719.921 million by providing different information technol­ogy (IT) services to various countries during the first seven months of the cur­rent fiscal year 2023-24. This shows a growth of 12.78 per cent as compared with the $1,524.969 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the months under review, the export of com­puter services grew by 14.09 per cent as it surged from $1,224.499 million last year to $1,397.051 million during July-January 2023-24. Among the computer services, the exports of software consul­tancy services witnessed an increase of 1.14 per cent, rising from $3.502 million to $3.542 million this year while the export of hardware consultancy ser­vices also surged by 4.73 per cent, from $454.283 million to $475.783 million.

The export of repair and maintenance services however decreased by 12.17 per cent, from $1.594 million to $1.400 million, whereas the export and imports of computer software services surged by 2.71 per cent, from $349.635 mil­lion to $359.094 million. Meanwhile, the export of information services dur­ing the months under review dipped by 19.62 per cent, from $2.600 million to $2.090 million. Among the information services, the exports of information-related services increased by 1.99 per cent, from $0.804 million to $0.820 mil­lion whereas the exports of news agency services however decreased by 29.29 per cent, from $1.796 million to $1.270 million. The export of telecommunica­tion services increased by 7.69 per cent as these went up from $297.870 million to $320.780 million, the data revealed.