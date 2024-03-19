Pakistan Embassy Beijing holds National Day reception

BEIJING - Pakistan Embassy, Beijing hosted a reception today to commemorate the 84th National Day of Pakistan, in which several senior Chinese officials, resident Ambassadors, diplomats, Pakistan community members, representatives of Chi­nese state owned and private en­terprises, intelligentsia and lead­ing media persons participated.

Sun Weidong, Vice Foreign Min­ister of the People’s Republic of China graced the reception as the Chief Guest. Speaking on the oc­casion, Khalil Hashmi, Ambassa­dor of Pakistan to China, paid rich tribute to the Nation’s Founding Fathers, especially Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah for his vi­sion and for pursing democratic struggle for the creation of Paki­stan. Underscoring the significant strides the country has made over the decades across multiple fields, the Ambassador highlight­ed the resilience and ability of Pakistan to bounce back stronger in the face of challenges.

He also recalled the ground­breaking diplomatic initiatives undertaken by Pakistan at the international stage for the pro­motion of peace, harmony and development. The Ambassador lauded the contribution of Paki­stan community in the promo­tion of China Pakistan ties, while calling for further expansion of business and people to people exchanges between the two countries. On Pakistan-China re­lations, the Ambassador noted the iron-clad partnership that has been nurtured by succes­sive generations. Both countries were connected not only by land, mountains and rivers but also by a heart corridor founded on the sentiments of trust, mutual re­spect, solidarity and support.

Sun Weidong, Vice Foreign Min­ister of China lauded the unremit­ting efforts by successive Paki­stani governments and its people in furthering the country’s pros­perity, upholding sovereignty, and defending national dignity. He stressed the salience of continued China-Pakistan cooperation for addressing shared risks and chal­lenges, to defend the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries and to promote inter­national fairness and justice. The Vice Foreign Minister also con­veyed China’s good wishes for the new government in Pakistan and reaffirmed China’s commitment to work with Pakistan to acceler­ate the building of even closer Chi­na-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in the New Era.