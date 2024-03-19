Pakistan hits terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan

Islamabad urges Kabul to deny safe havens to TTP n FO spokesperson says terrorist groups are a collective threat to regional peace n Afghan interim govt not only arming terrorists but also providing them a safe haven: ISPR n Pak Army says recent wave of terrorism has full support of Afghanistan n Taliban say two deadly air strikes carried out in Khost and Paktika.

ISLAMABAD/KABUL - Pakistan carried out intelligence-based anti-terrorist operations in the border regions inside Afghanistan, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

In a statement, For­eign Office Spokesper­son said the target of Monday’s operation was the terrorists be­longing to Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, which along with Tehrik-i-Tal­iban Pakistan (TTP), is responsible for multiple terrorist attacks inside Pakistan, resulting in deaths of hundreds of civilians and law en­forcement officials. The latest attack took place on 16 March 2024 at a security post in Mir Ali in North Waziristan and claimed the lives of sev­en Pakistani soldiers.

Over the past two years, she said Pakistan has repeatedly conveyed its serious concerns to the Interim Afghan Govern­ment over the presence of terror outfits including TTP inside Afghanistan These terrorists pose a grave threat to Pakistan’s security and have consistently used Afghan territory to launch terror attacks inside Pakistani territory. Pakistan accords prime importance to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Af­ghanistan. It has, therefore, always prioritised dialogue and cooperation to confront the terrorist threat, she added.

Pakistan had repeatedly urged the Afghan authorities to take concrete and effective action to ensure that the Afghan soil is not used as a staging ground for terrorism against Pakistan. Pa­kistan has also called on them to deny safe havens to TTP and to hand over its leadership to Pakistan.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan has great respect for the people of Afghanistan. However, certain elements among those in power in Afghanistan are actively patronising TTP and using them as a proxy against Pakistan.

“Such an approach against a brotherly country, which stood with the people of Afghanistan through thick and thin, manifests shortsightedness. It ignores the support extended by Pakistan to the people of Afghanistan over the last several decades.”

She said, “We urge these elements in power to rethink the policy of siding with Khwarij terrorists shedding the blood of innocent Pakistanis and to make a clear choice to stand with the people of Pakistan.”

“Terrorist groups like TTP are a collective threat to re­gional peace and security. We fully realise the challenge Afghan authorities face in combating the threat posed by TTP. Pakistan would therefore continue to work towards finding joint solutions in countering terrorism and to pre­vent any terrorist organization from sabotaging bilateral relations with Afghanistan,” she added.

Afghanistan’s Taliban said on Monday that Pakistan car­ried out two air strikes. The strikes were carried in the eastern border provinces of Khost and Paktika, the Tali­ban spokesman added.

In a statement provided to state television, the Pakistan Army said “a recent wave of terrorism has the full support and assistance of Afghanistan “. It said that Saturday’s at­tack was carried out by militants who had “safe haven” in Afghanistan. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said that the “recent wave of terrorism in Pa­kistan has the full support and assistance of Afghanistan.” “The Afghan interim government is not only arming the ter­rorists but also providing a safe haven for other terrorist organisations as well as being involved in the incidents of terrorism in Pakistan,” it stated. “With the help of the Af­ghan Taliban and the supply of modern weapons, there has been an increase in the incidents of terrorism in Pakistan,” the ISPR added.