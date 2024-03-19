Pakistan’s bold counterterrorism strikes in Afghanistan: A calculated response to TTP threat

In a dramatic escalation of efforts to combat terrorism, Pakistan’s Armed Forces executed precision airstrikes within Afghanistan’s borders, targeting terrorist hide­outs and training camps of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). These strikes, ordered by the Gov­ernment of Pakistan, mark a sig­nificant shift in strategy aimed at pre-emptively eliminating im­minent threats emanating from across the border.

The meticulously planned strikes saw the successful deploy­ment of precision-guided muni­tions by the Pakistan Air Force. The primary targets included three training camps and four hideouts of TTP leaders, strate­gically identified through exten­sive aerial surveillance. Report­edly, a couple of important TTP operational commanders were among the eight killed during the airstrikes. The operation aimed to disrupt the TTP’s operational capabilities and stem the tide of cross-border terrorism that has plagued Pakistan for years.

It was an intelligence-based operation (IBO) against Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) locations. Despite the precision of the strikes, concerns have been raised about potential civilian casualties. Reports indicate collat­eral damage, including the deaths of women and children. Such in­cidents underscore the complex­ity and risks inherent in counter­terrorism operations, particularly in densely populated areas where terrorists often seek refuge among civilians. However, Pakistani of­ficials maintain that every effort was made to minimize civilian casualties, and the strikes were carried out with the utmost care and precision.

The decision to conduct these airstrikes reflects Pakistan’s grow­ing frustration with the lack of co­operation from the Interim Tali­ban Government of Afghanistan. Despite repeated warnings and evidence of terrorist activities on Afghan soil, the Taliban regime has failed to take decisive action against groups like the TTP. This failure to address cross-border terrorism has left Pakistan with no choice but to take unilateral action to protect its citizens and territory.

The timing of the airstrikes is significant, coming just days after a deadly suicide bombing and co­ordinated attacks by insurgents in northwest Pakistan, which claimed the lives of seven soldiers. Paki­stani President Asif Ali Zardari has vowed strong retaliation for these attacks, signaling a firm stance against those who seek to desta­bilize the country. The airstrikes serve as a clear message to terror­ist groups that Pakistan will not hesitate to defend itself against threats to its security and stability.

The Pakistani Taliban, though distinct from the Afghani­stan-based Taliban, maintain close ties with their counterparts across the border. The recent escalation of TTP attacks has strained rela­tions between Pakistan and the Taliban government in Afghani­stan, raising questions about the sincerity of the Taliban’s commit­ment to preventing terrorist ac­tivities on its soil. Despite assur­ances that militant groups would not be allowed to operate from Af­ghan territory, the TTP continues to launch attacks on Pakistani soil with impunity. Adding insult to in­jury, Interim Afghan government officials shamefully deny the pres­ence of TTP on Afghan soil.

The statement highlights Pa­kistan’s longstanding accusa­tions against India of supporting terrorist activities within Paki­stan through Afghan proxies. Pa­kistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan, Ambassador Asif Durrani, last week talked about India’s financial support to the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) through Afghan proxies. He ques­tioned the Afghan Taliban’s capac­ity to support five to six thousand TTP cadres and approximately seventy thousand of their family members. An external source (In­dia) is sustaining the TTP’s activ­ities in Pakistan. Indian involve­ment is further exacerbating the already tense relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. Additionally, it points out that In­dia, during the Ghani government, utilized Afghanistan as a compo­nent of its hybrid proxy warfare against Pakistan. Following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul, Indi­an agencies have reportedly re­sumed sponsoring the TTP, aiming to perpetuate chaos in Pakistan. This revelation underscores the critical importance of regional co­operation in combating terrorism and maintaining stability in the broader region. The geopolitical implications of these strikes can­not be overstated. They come at a time of heightened tension and uncertainty in the region, with the withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan creating a pow­er vacuum that extremist groups like the TTP are eager to exploit. Pakistan’s decision to take unilat­eral action reflects its determina­tion to safeguard its interests and protect its citizens, but it also risks exacerbating existing tensions with Afghanistan and its allies.

Opinions on the effectiveness of such measures in combating ter­rorism can be mixed. While some might argue that targeted strikes can disrupt terrorist networks and degrade their capabilities, coun­terarguments caution that they can also radicalize populations and fuel further violence. The long-term success of Pakistan’s counterterrorism strategy will de­pend on its ability to address the root causes of extremism, includ­ing poverty, inequality, and polit­ical instability, and prepare itself against the 5th generation hybrid war that has already gained max­imum velocity. Pakistan cannot be found lagging or lacking!

A historical perspective sheds light on the complex dynamics of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations. The two countries share a long and troubled history character­ized by periods of cooperation and conflict. Border disputes, ethnic ri­valries, and competing strategic interests have often strained their relationship, making it difficult to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.

Looking ahead, potential future scenarios for regional stability re­main uncertain. The Taliban’s re­turn to power in Afghanistan had raised hopes for peace and rec­onciliation, but the resurgence of groups like the TTP threatens to undermine these efforts. Paki­stan’s unilateral action risks fur­ther alienating the Taliban gov­ernment and complicating efforts to find a negotiated settlement to the conflict.

The Pakistani strikes against TTP (Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan) targets in Afghanistan on March 18, 2024, would likely have signif­icant implications for regional dy­namics and the roles of external actors. Depending on the nature and consequences of these strikes, various external actors may re­spond differently:

— The U.S. may welcome Paki­stani action against TTP targets if it helps to combat terrorism in the region. However, the U.S. would likely scrutinize Pakistan’s mo­tives and the broader implications for stability in Afghanistan.

— China would likely be con­cerned about escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghani­stan, as it could impact its eco­nomic and security interests in the region. China may encourage dia­logue and mediation between the two countries to prevent further destabilization.

— Russia may view Pakistani strikes against TTP targets in Af­ghanistan as part of broader efforts to combat terrorism and extrem­ism in the region. However, Russia would also be cautious about the potential for increased instability and could support diplomatic ef­forts to de-escalate tensions.

— For India, tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan would be a godsend opportunity to dest­abilize Pakistan.

Given the seriousness of the emerging security situation, the in­ternational community has a cru­cial role in addressing terrorism in South Asia. While Pakistan bears primary responsibility for coun­tering threats within its borders, regional cooperation and support are essential for long-term success. Diplomatic engagement, economic assistance, and intelligence-shar­ing can help build trust and foster collaboration among neighboring countries, laying the groundwork for sustainable regional peace and security.

Overall, the actions of Pakistan and the responses of external ac­tors would be influenced by their respective regional strategic in­terests and their perceptions of the implications for regional sta­bility and security. Pakistan’s counterterrorism strikes in Af­ghanistan represent a calculat­ed response to the growing threat posed by the TTP. While the air­strikes may disrupt terrorist net­works in the short term, their long-term effectiveness remains uncertain. Addressing the root causes of extremism, improving Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, and fostering international coop­eration are essential for achiev­ing lasting peace and stability in South Asia.