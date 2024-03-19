PAL seeks diverse entries for Literary Journal

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) has opened submissions for the upcoming issue of the English Literary Journal, “Pakistani Literature.” Dr. Najiba Arif, Chairperson of PAL, informed APP that the journal showcases creative works from diverse writers across various schools of thought and indigenous languages. Submissions are welcome until April 24, 2024, and should be sent to the email address: asma.mansoor@iiu.edu.pk. Dr. Arif emphasized the acceptance of original creative writing in English, translations from local Pakistani languages, and critical essays grounded in diverse Pakistani literary traditions. The journal aims to promote literary works from different local languages, aligning with PAL’s objective to foster cultural diversity.