Tuesday, March 19, 2024
PAL seeks diverse entries for Literary Journal

March 19, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Pakistan Academy of Let­ters (PAL) has opened sub­missions for the upcoming issue of the English Literary Journal, “Pakistani Litera­ture.” Dr. Najiba Arif, Chair­person of PAL, informed APP that the journal show­cases creative works from diverse writers across vari­ous schools of thought and indigenous languages. Sub­missions are welcome until April 24, 2024, and should be sent to the email ad­dress: asma.mansoor@iiu.edu.pk. Dr. Arif emphasized the acceptance of original creative writing in English, translations from local Paki­stani languages, and critical essays grounded in diverse Pakistani literary traditions. The journal aims to pro­mote literary works from different local languages, aligning with PAL’s objective to foster cultural diversity.

