Parvez Elahi suffers bone fracture after falling in Adiala jail washroom

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi, who is incarcerated at Adiala jail, suffered a bone fracture due to a fall while using the washroom, it emerged on Tuesday, when the prison official presented a medical report in a local court in Lahore.

Adiala jail deputy superintendent apprised the Lahore Anti-Corruption Court during the hearing of a case against Elahi — related to illegal recruitment in the Punjab Assembly — about the former chief minister's medical condition.

The jail deputy superintendent told the judge, Arshad Hussain Bhutta, that Elahi had fallen in the washroom on March 17 which caused him a fracture.

Meanwhile, the indictment of the suspects, which was due in the court today, could not be issued as the number of suspects was not complete. The judge summoned the suspects on the next hearing and adjourned the proceedings till April 4.

It may be noted that Elahi has been facing medical issues for a while.

On December 23, 2023, the PTI president was taken to a hospital from Adiala jail after he felt pain in his chest.

According to the jail sources, Elahi had been shifted to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology because of a heart problem. The sources had added that the former CM was complaining of chest pain since last night.