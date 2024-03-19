In 1989, Tim Berners-Lee, a British computer scientist, revolutionised the world with his in­vention of the World Wide Web (WWW). Com­bining hypertext with the internet, Berners-Lee created a system allowing users to access and share information globally. Through the development of HTMLs, URLs, and HTTP protocols, he laid the foun­dation for the modern internet we rely on today. The WWW democratised information, enabling un­precedented connectivity, communication, and col­laboration across borders. Berners-Lee’s vision­ary creation not only transformed how we access knowledge but also catalysed innovations in com­munication, commerce, and culture, shaping the digital landscape of the 21st century.