Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Past in Perspective

“The Internet is so big, so powerful and pointless that for some people, it is a complete substitute for life.” –Andrew Brown

Past in Perspective
March 19, 2024
In 1989, Tim Berners-Lee, a British computer scientist, revolutionised the world with his in­vention of the World Wide Web (WWW). Com­bining hypertext with the internet, Berners-Lee created a system allowing users to access and share information globally. Through the development of HTMLs, URLs, and HTTP protocols, he laid the foun­dation for the modern internet we rely on today. The WWW democratised information, enabling un­precedented connectivity, communication, and col­laboration across borders. Berners-Lee’s vision­ary creation not only transformed how we access knowledge but also catalysed innovations in com­munication, commerce, and culture, shaping the digital landscape of the 21st century.

