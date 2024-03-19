Peshawar RTO briefed on traders’ concerns about PoS system

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fuad Ishaq apprised Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar Zafar Iqbal about concerns of the business community attached with the distribution sector over enforcement of the Point of Sale System.
According to details, a delegation of Fast Moving Consumers Goods (FMCG) headed by SCCI President Fuad Ishaq held a meeting with Commissioner RTO Peshawar at regional tax office Peshawar on Monday.
The delegation consisted of President of Fast Moving Consumers Goods (FMCG) Atif Shahzad, General Secretary Khalid Farooq, Azhar Khan and others. The Additional Commissioner RTO Peshawar was also present during the meeting.
Fuad Ishaq informed the meeting about the concerns of distributors over the enforcement of PoS system through an SRO by FBR. He urged FBR to review its decision and implement the PoS system with due clarity.
The SCCI chief said the business community wants to pay all taxes because the national economy would be stabilized by timely payment of all taxes and the country will lead towards prosperity and sustainable progress.
Fuad Ishaq urged FBR to hold consultation with chambers and the business community before the introduction of new policies, rules and regulations, SROs so that there will be no hurdle to their smooth implementation.
In particular, he mentioned, it will prevent the creation of any gulf between government institutions and business community in the execution of all orders and policies while it will also help to achieve the tax-collection targets.
Earlier, FMCG President Atif Shahzad apprised the meeting comprehensively about implementation of POS system on distribution sector and concerns of the community.
Zafar Iqbal, Chief Commissioner RTO Peshawar, on the occasion, assured the issue of the PoS system will be taken up with FBR and will try to resolve it.
He said FBR has undertaken initiatives to simplify the existing tax system through which the business community was provided relief and mitigated their suffering and problems.