Peshawar RTO briefed on traders’ concerns about PoS system

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fuad Ishaq apprised Chief Commis­sioner Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar Zafar Iqbal about con­cerns of the business community attached with the distribution sec­tor over enforcement of the Point of Sale System.

According to details, a delega­tion of Fast Moving Consumers Goods (FMCG) headed by SCCI President Fuad Ishaq held a meet­ing with Commissioner RTO Pe­shawar at regional tax office Pe­shawar on Monday.

The delegation consisted of President of Fast Moving Consum­ers Goods (FMCG) Atif Shahzad, General Secretary Khalid Farooq, Azhar Khan and others. The Addi­tional Commissioner RTO Pesha­war was also present during the meeting.

Fuad Ishaq informed the meet­ing about the concerns of distrib­utors over the enforcement of PoS system through an SRO by FBR. He urged FBR to review its decision and implement the PoS system with due clarity.

The SCCI chief said the business community wants to pay all tax­es because the national economy would be stabilized by timely pay­ment of all taxes and the country will lead towards prosperity and sustainable progress.

Fuad Ishaq urged FBR to hold consultation with chambers and the business community before the introduction of new policies, rules and regulations, SROs so that there will be no hurdle to their smooth implementation.

In particular, he mentioned, it will prevent the creation of any gulf between government insti­tutions and business community in the execution of all orders and policies while it will also help to achieve the tax-collection targets.

Earlier, FMCG President Atif Shahzad apprised the meeting comprehensively about imple­mentation of POS system on dis­tribution sector and concerns of the community.

Zafar Iqbal, Chief Commission­er RTO Peshawar, on the occasion, assured the issue of the PoS sys­tem will be taken up with FBR and will try to resolve it.

He said FBR has undertaken ini­tiatives to simplify the existing tax system through which the busi­ness community was provided re­lief and mitigated their suffering and problems.