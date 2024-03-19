PHHSA welcomes PM’s multiple measures for agriculture, seed sectors

LAHORE - The Pakistan Hi-tec Hybrid Seed As­sociation (PHHSA) has hailed the mul­tiple measures announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to boost the country’s ailing agriculture economy and underdeveloped seed sector in his inaugural speech on the floor of the National Assembly after assuming charge of his office on March 3.

Speaking at a joint press confer­ence along with LCCI President Ka­shif Anwar at the LCCI on Monday, PHHSA Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik said that the pronouncements made by the premier underscored his gov­ernment’s deep commitment with the agriculture and seed sector. “Agricul­ture is the main pillar of Pakistan’s economy, and the seed sector is the backbone of the agriculture economy. We, therefore, strongly appreciate the premier’s plans to import the world’s best quality, high-yield seed to en­hance the farm output, as well as his commitment to take action against seed mafia responsible for wheat hoarding, cotton ginners selling ban­ola as seed, and others who violate rules, regulations and code of ethics.”

LCCI President Kashif Anwar also appreciated the government resolve the economic challenges through sec­toral reforms and support. He said that increase in yield is dire need of the hour. He said that focus on agri­culture will not only help end poverty from the country but it would help us earn much needed foreign exchange. The PHHSA welcomed the govern­ment initiative to set up a dedicated, autonomous body -- National Seed Development & Regulatory Author­ity (NSDRA) -- and the appointment of a professional like Dr Asif Ali Khan (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), who has a suc­cessful record in research and man­agement as its chairman. Applauding the vision of Special Investment Fa­cilitation Council (SIFC) and its Green Pakistan Initiative for bringing barren land of Cholistan under cultivation, the chairman stressed the need to bring the area under cultivation as well as increase per acre crop output through the use of high-yielding quality seed as very rightly addressed by the Prime Minister in his maiden speech.

Shahzad Ali Malik, who has pio­neered hybrid seed technology in Pakistan with the support of the top Chinese scientists, pointed out that transfer of hybrid technology, devel­opment of seed varieties through ex­tensive local R&D had helped boost the country’s rice exports by 600 percent from just $462 million to $3 billion in 20 years. “We are optimistic to cross $5b by 2027 due to surplus production of rice,” he added. He also drew the attention of the authorities towards the fact that out of five major field crops cotton, wheat, rice, maize and sugarcane, only two crops -- rice and maize -- are producing surplus for exports due to adoption and localiza­tion of hybrid technology. “By replicat­ing the hybrid rice success story, we can achieve import substitution of ap­proximately $10bn in cotton, wheat, edible oil, pulses etc. as well as have surplus production for export.