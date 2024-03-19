Tuesday, March 19, 2024
PM vows to fully eradicate menace of terrorism

PM vows to fully eradicate menace of terrorism
Our Staff Reporter
March 19, 2024
TALAGANG /ISLAMABAD  -  Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday visited the residence of Captain Ahmed Badar Shaheed to offer his heartfelt con­dolence to the members of the bereaved family. 

Expressing sympa­thies with the bereaved family, the prime minis­ter said, he was very im­pressed by their patience and determination. 

Earlier, the prime minister visited the residence of Lt. Colonel Syed Kashif Ali Shaheed in Rawalpindi and of­fered his heartfelt con­dolence to the family. 

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eter­nal peace to the mar­tyrs and patience to the bereaved families to bear the loss with cour­age. He said that brave jawans and officers of the Pakistan Army had sacrificed their lives to safeguard their moth­erland. He said that entire nation including himself pay tributes to them. “The families of martyrs are a matter of pride for the entire na­tion”, he remarked. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the whole nation stood shoulder-to-shoul­der with Pakistan Armed forces till the complete eradication of the menace of terrorism. Defence Min­ister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Information Min­ister Attaullah Tarar also accompanied the Prime Minister.

Our Staff Reporter

