PSX gains 74 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) wit­nessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 74.04 points, a positive change of 0.11 percent, closing at 64,890.51 points against 64,816.47 points the previ­ous trading day. A total of 211,758,341 shares valu­ing Rs.7.785 billion were traded during the day as compared to 259,373,019 shares valuing Rs.10.120 billion the last day. Some 313 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 149 of them re­corded gains and 160 sus­tained losses, whereas the share prices of 4 remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 16,605,737 shares at Rs.1.36 per share, Hascol Petrol with 16,267,000 shares with 8.28 per share and Telecard Limited with 14,676,033 shares at Rs9.00 per share.