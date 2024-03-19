Punjab to provide 20,000 e-bikes on easy installments to students

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday approved a plan to provide 20,000 electric bikes to students on easy installments.

The Punjab chief minister approved the project in this regard during her third cabinet meeting.

“E-bikes are essential to reduce pollution, but currently they are not suitable because of battery theft and low mileage,” she said.

She said the government has decided to provide petrol bikes too along with electric bikes on easy installments.

“To reduce the burden on students, the down payment will be reduced to Rs25,000 and the monthly installment will also be less than Rs5,000,” said Maryam adding that the distribution of bikes would be start from May 2024.

She also announced to introduce a separate scheme to give bikes to high achievers.

The decision regarding provision of bikes to students on easy installments was made on request of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, which he made earlier in a meeting of the Punjab government asking to increase the number.

“Monthly instalment of bikes for students should be kept minimum, as it is a responsibility of the government to share the financial burden of students,” the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo said on Monday.

The meeting was apprised about the provincial government's plan of providing electric bikes given to students on monthly instalments without any interest.

Monthly instalment of petrol bike would be less than Rs5,000 per month and instalment of e-bike would be less than Rs10,000 per month, the forum was told.

In villages, 70% quota was reserved for male students and 30% for female students. On this occasion, the CM ordered that schedule for receiving applications for bikes should be announced before Eid.