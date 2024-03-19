Punjab unveils Rs4,480b budget

CM Maryam approves metro bus projects in three cities n Seeks plan for underground train project in Lahore n Rs655b allocated for development projects n Rs25.75b for transport n Rs10b for Nawaz Sharif IT City n Rs11b earmarked for provision of free books.
LAHORE - With a total outlay of Rs 4480 billion, Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman Monday presented the provincial budget for the year 2023-24 before the Punjab Assembly amid rumpus created by the Opposition.
Presenting the budget proposals during the Punjab Assembly session, the finance minister assured the House that Punjab’s journey of progress would restart with merit and transparency being its hallmark.
The overall volume of the budget for the financial year 2023-24 was revealed to be Rs4,480.700 billion, with estimated revenue collection at Rs 3,331.700 billion. The finance minister told the House that under the NFC Award, Punjab would receive Rs2,706.400 billion.
The budget estimates included the nine-month expenditure expended by the caretaker government and the coming three months. The minister said that no new taxes have been imposed in the budget for the financial year 2023-24. The finance minister placed a picture of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on the desk beside him during his budget speech, while the opposition members led by Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan of Sunni Ijtihad Council surrounded the speaker’s dais to lodge a protest against the budget. They also tore apart copies of the budget speech leaving enough litter for the Assembly staff to clean after the session. The Opposition rejected the budget terming it ‘fake,’ while chanting slogans against the government. The finance minister, however, continued with his budget speech ignoring the protest from the opposition benches. The minister pledged to ensure the welfare of the people while presenting what he termed as the government’s first people-friendly budget. Rehman emphasized the government’s commitment to setting an example of good governance in Punjab.
He has announced the government’s plans to establish an IT City in the province and launch an air ambulance service and the Punjab Education Programme. Regarding specific initiatives, he highlighted that Ramzan Relief Package was aimed at assisting vulnerable segments of society with an allocation of Rs30 billion. The minister also stressed the activation of a price control system and the adoption of a zero-tolerance policy against hoarding and profiteering.
Shujaur Rehman further announced the establishment of an IT city in Punjab costing Rs10 billion to promote IT, along with the imminent launch of the air ambulance service. He disclosed the initiation of the Punjab Education Programmewith an allocation of Rs2 billion.
The minister assured farmers of comprehensive facilities under one roof, without imposing any new taxes.
As outlined in the budget document, significant allocations include Rs473.6 billion for healthcare, Rs596 billion for education, Rs382 billion for infrastructure development, and Rs127.7 billion for local government projects. Funds have also been earmarked for various initiatives, including a Rs30 billion Ramazan package, Rs11 billion for free student textbooks, and Rs12.5 billion for the Central Business District and PKLI endowment fund.
Furthermore, Rs11.4 billion has been allocated for a hygiene expansion program, Rs264 billion for settling wheat debts, and Rs25.6 billion for agricultural subsidies.
The Assembly will debate the budget in its sitting to be held on Thursday (March 21).
Also, before presentation of the budget in the Punjab Assembly, the Punjab cabinet gave its nod to the Rs4,480 billion budget for the fiscal year 2023-24. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired the cabinet meeting, which was attended by ministers, the Punjab chief secretary and other officials.
In addition to approving the budget, the cabinet also endorsed amendments to the Punjab Sales Tax Service Act and sanctioned the supplementary budget for the periods of July-October, November-February, and March 2024.
Meanwhile, as per the budget documents, the non-tax revenue has been estimated at Rs 231.80 billion with an increase of 42 percent. In the current financial year, Rs 513.73 billion have been set aside for salaries, Rs 392.10 billion for pensions and Rs 627.70 billion have been allocated for local governments.
According to budget documents, the development budget for the financial year 2023-24 is estimated at Rs 655 billion while the amount allocated for projects, programs and grants supported by foreign aid is Rs 113.2 billion. 36 percent of the development budget consists of the social sector, whereas 39 percent would be expended on infrastructure. The allocations for production sector and services sector would be 8 and 4 per cent respectively. Similarly, 13 percent of the development budget has been allocated for various programs and public welfare special initiatives. Also, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Monday approved the decision in principle to start the metro bus project in three cities of Punjab. She gave this approval while chairing a meeting with Quaid Muslim League-Nawaz Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, in Lahore.
The meeting reviewed the transport sector projects in Lahore. The Chief Minister also sought the plan for an underground train project in Lahore.