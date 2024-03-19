Rangers arrest three suspects for fraud, extortion

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police conducted a joint operation in Karachi’s Orangi Town. Three suspects involved in fraud, abduction for ransom, and extortion have been apprehended. The arrest­ed individuals are identified as Kamal alias Kami, Shiraz Khan alias Shizi alias Boss, and Rao Irfan.

According to a spokesperson for Sindh Rangers, upon apprehension, fake documents including two fake South Defence Department cards and extor­tion notes were recovered from the suspects.

The suspects had been portraying themselves as Rangers and police personnel on social me­dia, using various videos in uniform for nefari­ous purposes. During initial interrogation, the suspects confessed to abducting numerous citi­zens from various areas of Karachi, including Orangi Town, Steel Town, and Sultanabad, trans­ferring them to rented accommodations, and releasing them after ransom payment. Raids are underway to apprehend their accomplices. The arrested suspects, alongwith confiscated items, have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

SIU BUSTS INTERPROVINCIAL DRUG TRAFFICKING GANG

In an operation conducted by the Special In­vestigation Unit (SIU)/ Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Karachi Police, two individuals allegedly members of an interprovincial drug trafficking gang were apprehended. The opera­tion was prompted by intelligence suggesting that the suspects were stationed under a bridge near Qalandria Chowk, Shahra-e-Noor Jahan. The arrested individuals, identified as Khalil and Aamir, were found in possession of approxi­mately 4 kilograms and 215 grams of hashish. Following their apprehension, a case has been filed against them for their involvement in drug trafficking. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects sourced their drugs from indi­viduals known as Kakki and Bhai Jan in Quetta. The accused operated in Faqir Colony, Orangi Town. Subsequently, the drugs were distributed to various consumers in areas including Katti Pa­hari, Nazimabad, Baldia, Sultanabad, and others, using motorcycles. Authorities have indicated that further investigation is ongoing to unravel additional details and potential accomplices con­nected to the drug trafficking network.