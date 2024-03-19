Rupee gains 11 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stani rupee on Monday strengthened by 11 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.63 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.74. However, accord­ing to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.7 and Rs 281.3, re­spectively. The price of the Euro increased by 19 paisas to close at Rs 303.51 against the last day’s closing of Rs 303.32, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.86, whereas a de­crease of 17 paisas was wit­nessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs355.00 compared to the last closing of Rs355.17. The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal also decreased by 02 paisas and 03 paisas to close at Rs 75.87 and Rs74.29.