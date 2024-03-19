Russia says statements on ‘illegitimacy’ of presidential election ‘absurd’

The Kremlin on Monday said statements on the “illegitimacy” of the presidential election in Russia, in which incumbent Vladimir Putin received 87.29% of the vote, are “absurd.”

“If we talk about the illegitimacy of elections in our country, then, probably, we need to talk about the illegitimacy of those 87% of the votes of the population of our country that were cast for President Putin. This is absurd. This is how we approach it,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a press briefing.

Peskov said the election result was “truly unique” for Putin.

“The level of popular support is an absolute victory as a candidate and, of course, the most eloquent confirmation of the people of our country’s support for their president and consolidation around his path,” he said.

The 77.44% turnout in the election also speaks of support for Putin, Peskov said, adding that he has been accepting congratulations from his foreign counterparts over the victory.

The spokesman also expressed “strong disagreement” with the assessment of US officials regarding the election, who said the vote was neither free nor fair, saying such assessments are “very expected and predictable.”

Putin received 87.32% of the vote in the March 15-17 presidential election, according to preliminary results announced by head of the election authority.