SBP decides to keep policy rate at 22pc

ISLAMABAD - The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 22 percent.

“In approaching today’s decision, the Committee noted that inflation, in line with earlier expectations, has begun to decline noticeably from H2-FY24. The Committee, however, observed that despite the sharp de­celeration in February, the level of in­flation remains high and its outlook is susceptible to risks amidst elevated inflation expectations,” said the State Bank of Pakistan on Monday. This warrants a cautious ap­proach and requires continuity of the current monetary stance to bring inflation down to the target range of 5 – 7 percent by September 2025. The Commit­tee reiterated that this assess­ment is also contingent upon continued targeted fiscal consol­idation and timely realization of planned external inflows.

The MPC noted a few key de­velopments since its last meet­ing, which have implications for the macroeconomic outlook. First, the latest data continues to depict moderate pick-up in eco­nomic activity, led by rebound in agriculture output. Second, the external current account balance is turning out better than anticipated and has helped maintain FX buffers despite weak financial inflows. Third, while inflation expectations of businesses have shown a steady increase since December, those for consumers have also inched up in March. Lastly, on the global front, while the broader trend in commodity prices remained be­nign, oil prices have increased; partly reflecting the continued tense situation in the Red Sea. Moreover, amidst uncertain­ty regarding the inflation out­look, key central banks in both advanced and emerging econ­omies have continued to main­tain a cautious monetary policy stance in recent meetings.

The incoming data supports the MPC’s earlier expectation of moderate recovery in econom­ic activity in FY24 with real GDP growth to remain in the range of 2 – 3 percent. Agriculture sector remains the key driver.

After a strong performance of Kharif crops (especially cotton and rice), prospects for wheat crop also look promising due to increase in area under culti­vation, better input conditions, and higher output prices. Dens­er vegetation of wheat crop, as captured by satellite images, also support this assessment.

In the industrial sector, large-scale manufacturing, despite a slight decline of 0.5 percent during July-January is expected to recover in the coming months due to improved capacity utili­zation and employment condi­tions and favourable base effect. Furthermore, knock-on impact of commodity producing sectors and other leading indicators point towards gradual recovery in the services sector.

The current account record­ed a deficit of $269 million in January 2024. This resulted in a cumulative deficit of $1.1 bil­lion during July-January FY24, which is down by around 71 percent y/y. The MPC noted that the improvement largely owes to narrowing of the trade defi­cit, driven by both an increase in exports and a decline in im­ports. The exports have risen on the back of higher food exports, whereas import payments have remained subdued due to bet­ter domestic agriculture out­put, moderate domestic demand and supportive global commod­ity prices. Moreover, workers’ remittances have been rising consistently on y/y basis since October 2023, supported by in­centives and regulatory reforms to channelize inflows via for­mal channels. Financial inflows showed a modest decline in Jan­uary amidst continuing public debt repayments in the absence of significant official and pri­vate sector inflows. The MPC as­sessed that the current account deficit is likely to remain closer to the lower bound of 0.5 to 1.5 percent of GDP forecast range for FY24, which will support the FX reserves position.

The latest data on fiscal ac­counts shows continuing fiscal consolidation. During H1-FY24, the primary surplus improved to 1.7 percent of GDP from 1.1 percent in the same period last year, while the overall fiscal defi­cit deteriorated to 2.3 percent of GDP from 2.0 percent in H1-FY23. Improvement in the pri­mary surplus to GDP ratio is mainly contributed by better revenue collection, primarily from non-tax sources, and rela­tively contained non-interest ex­penditures. Sizeable increase in interest payments amidst high debt levels and increasing reli­ance on costly domestic financ­ing led to an expansion in the overall deficit. The MPC empha­sized that the continuation of fiscal consolidation is essential for ensuring overall macroeco­nomic and price stability.

Since the last MPC meeting, as expected, the broad mon­ey (M2) growth (y/y) has mod­erated to 16.1 percent in Feb­ruary 2024 from 17.8 percent in December. This moderation came from lower growth in net domestic assets of the bank­ing system, owing mainly to a broad-based contraction in pri­vate sector credit and commod­ity financing operations. The MPC also noted that the growth in reserve money continued to decelerate sharply to 8.2 per­cent in February. Moreover, the currency to deposit ratio con­tinued to decline due to the strong growth in bank deposits along with a declining trend in currency in circulation.