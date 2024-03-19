Tuesday, March 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Scrutiny of documents for Senate polls to be finalised today

APP
March 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   The scrutiny of documents for Senate election had started and would be finalized by March 19, said the spokesman of provincial election commission.

Appeals against acceptance and rejection of papers can be filed till March 21 while a decision on the appeals would be taken by March 25. The revised list would be released on March 26 and can­didates would be able to with­draw their nomination papers till March 27.

The spokesman said that so far 42 candidates have submitted papers including 25 for general seats, seven for women and 10 for technocrats.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1710823057.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024