Security Forces kill 8 terrorists in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD - Security forces killed eight terrorists includ­ing a high value target terrorist commander Sehra alias Janan dur­ing an intelligence based operation in North Waziristan.

According to the ISPR, the terrorist commander was involved in orchestrating the terrorist attack on the security forces’ post in Mir Ali on Saturday. He was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies. San­itization operations are be­ing conducted to eliminate any other terrorists in the area. The ISPR in its state­ment reaffirmed the deter­mination to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.