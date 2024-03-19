Security Forces kill 8 terrorists in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD - Security forces killed eight terrorists including a high value target terrorist commander Sehra alias Janan during an intelligence based operation in North Waziristan.
According to the ISPR, the terrorist commander was involved in orchestrating the terrorist attack on the security forces’ post in Mir Ali on Saturday. He was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies. Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists in the area. The ISPR in its statement reaffirmed the determination to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.