A looped cycle keeps on repeating itself when it comes to social media and political differences. Now the rul­ing party, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), and its major opposition in the house, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), have long stayed in this loop before assuming their current positions. The blames and counter-blames have now found a way into the Parliament. With the martyrs of the Mir Ali attack becoming the new subject of debate.

While PTI is hounded for disregarding Pakistan’s core na­tional interest – sabotaging a bargain with the IMF, it fires back by claiming PML-N does not have the public man­date. And this cycle goes on. All it does is tarnish the repu­tation and credibility of both parties and shrink the space for healthy politics. Not all the issues raised deserve rightful time and attention. But just like that, not all the issues raised can be rejected outright as mere politicking.

For example, the objection raised by the PTI against for­mer caretakers contesting for Senate polls. Here a consti­tutional interpretation is involved. Referring to Article 224 (1B), the objection states that this section of the Constitu­tion does not allow caretakers to contest the election they supervised. As a counter to the objection, the Information Minister states it as a bar to participate in the immediate election – the general elections of February. But it is not for two people to decide how they interpret it.

The matter must be debated, and discussed, and judicial wisdom sought if needed. Already, the government has re­ceived a lot of slack for appointing the caretaker Chief Min­ister of Punjab to the federal cabinet. The Constitution is su­preme and must remain so in all matters and aspects. Access to power must never equate to a violation of the Constitu­tion. This applies equally to all political parties.

At the end, justifying extra-constitutionality just because a precedence of violation exists harms the sanctity of the Con­stitution and erodes political system gradually.