Shaheed Benazirabad BISE amends private registration act

NAWABSHAH - The Controller of Exami­nations Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Edu­cation, Shaheed Benazirabad has announced that after the approval of the Board of Governors by the Chairman of the Education Board, pri­vate registration act had been amended under which aspi­rant candidates for appearing in Matric and Inter could get admissions in private educa­tional institutions. According to details, candidates who have passed matriculation in 2021 or earlier are 8,005. With a fee of Rs100, they will be eligible to appear for HSC Part-I and II (Inter) Annual Examinations 2024 at the same time, while the candi­dates who have passed the 2021 Annual Examinations or earlier and the candidates who have passed the 2018. Those candidates who had passed the fifth class during the annual examinations of 2024 can also appear for the SSC Part-I and II (Matric) ex­aminations during the annual examinations of 2024 with a fee of Rs8,500 each.