MOSCOW - Ukrainian shelling killed two people near Russia’s border city of Belgorod on Monday, bringing the total number of dead in the region since last week to 13, authorities said. Attacks on Russian territory intensified in the run up to weekend elections that extended President Vladimir Pu­tin’s rule into the 2030s. “After air defences re­pelled an air attack by the Ukrainian army, two people were killed and four injured in the village of Nikolskoye,” Belgorod governor Vy­acheslav Gladkov said. “A 17-year-old and a man died of their wounds on the spot before the am­bulance arrived. Our res­cuers pulled a little girl from under the rubble of the same house,” he said. Combined with previ­ous figures released by Belgorod’s health authorities, at least 13 people have been killed across the region since last Tuesday. The at­tacks have drawn anger and frustration from the Kremlin, which has been keen to downplay the impacts of its offensive in Ukraine on the Rus­sian population. Russia’s border regions were last week targeted by a series of brazen cross-border raids by pro-Ukrainian militias, who claimed to have seized control of a village.