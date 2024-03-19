Sherry urges global action to stop Israeli aggression in Palestine

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday urged global action to stop Israeli aggression in Palestine. PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman highlighted the atrocities unfolding in Palestine, where innocent children and civilians faced relentless Israeli attacks. “Strongly condemn ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza,” Sherry Rehman said seeking justice from a world that according to her had turned a blind eye to suffer­ing of Palestinian people. “Instead of a ceasefire dur­ing the blessed month of Ramzan, Israel continues its series of horrific assaults,” she said in a statement.

She added: “From October 7th until now, more than 13,000 innocent children have been snatched away. According to the United Nations, thousands more children are starving, injured, and missing.” With 31,645 Palestinians martyred and 73,676 in­jured in Israeli attacks so far, she said, “these stagger­ing numbers reflect the severity of the humanitarian crisis that the world has been turning a blind eye to for 6 months.” She said the situation demands imme­diate global attention and action. “It is heartbreak­ing that Israel’s ethnic cleansing of Palestinians has become a new normal, with no one seeming to care. Such indiscriminate violence against children and civilians is a blatant violation of human rights and in­ternational laws.” Sherry Rehman said. The Senator questioned: “When will the world stop this massacre and hold Israel accountable for these atrocities.”