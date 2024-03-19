Sindh CM seeks Turkish help to establish Sufi University

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Mu­rad Ali Shah has said that his gov­ernment is working to boost the industry and agriculture sector by bringing in foreign investment by of­fering them different incentives. This he said while talking to the Consul Generals of China Mr Yang Yundong, Japan Mr HATTORI Masaru, Turkiye Mr Cemal Sangu, and Russia Mr An­drey Fedorov who called on him separately here at the CM House, ac­cording to a statement on Monday. he consul generals congratulated him on his election as Sindh chief min­ister for the third time and wished him all success. Apart from discuss­ing matters of mutual interest, they discussed investment and exchange of trade delegation to promote trade and commerce.

CG CHINA

The chief minister and consul gen­eral of China Mr Yang Yundong dis­cussed CPEC projects, the Karachi Circular Railway, and agriculture. The CM said that some lines of the BRT bus system have started operation while two are under construction. “The KCR would be the feeder of the BRT lines and with its construction, the transport issue would be resolved in this megalopolis city,” he said. The consul general said that the KCR was a priority project of the CPEC and it would be approved shortly. Shah said that during the last tenure of Presi­dent Asif Ali Zardari various projects of agriculture were discussed and MoUs were signed. Now, the time has come to implement agriculture proj­ects under which scientific methods of agriculture would be adopted to improve the yields of the crops.

CG JAPAN

The chief minister and consul gen­eral of Japan Mr HATTORI Masaru discussed investment in different sectors, including electronics and automobiles. In their meeting, it was decided that a meeting between the Sindh Investment Department and the Consulate’s top officers would be organised shortly to select the sec­tors for investment.

CG TURKIYE

The consul general of Turkiye Mr Cemal Sangu told the CM that they wanted to expand their education system in the rural areas. Currently, the Turkish schools are operating in Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas.

The chief minister said that he would hold a meeting of the education minister with him (the consul general) to establish Turkish schools in rural areas. Murad Ali Shah said that Presi­dent Asif Zardari was interested in es­tablishing Sufi University at Bhit Shah. He added that Turkey has a strong Sufi culture, and Turkish scholars could help to establish Sufi universities. At this, the council general assured the CM that he would arrange a delegation of Sufi scholars to visit Sindh and dis­cuss modalities of the Sufi university to mature the university project.

CG RUSSIA

The Russian Consul General Mr An­drey Fedorov in his meeting with the CM discussed matters of mutual interest.