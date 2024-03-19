Social Media shutdown

I am writing to bring to your at­tention the recent develop­ment that has affected millions worldwide. On March 6, 2024, both Facebook and Instagram were unexpectedly banned, leav­ing users in a state of surprise and confusion.

It has been widely reported that these platforms, which were once essential for staying connected and informed, are now inacces­sible. Users are unable to access their accounts, and there is uncer­tainty about when or if these re­strictions will be lifted.

While Facebook and Instagram are primarily known for connect­ing people socially, it is crucial to acknowledge their significance as sources of current news and infor­mation. Many relied on these plat­forms to stay updated on global events, making the sudden ban a significant loss for those seeking real-time updates.

The absence of these plat­forms also affects the exchange of knowledge and ideas. Unfortu­nately, people are now deprived of the opportunity to access diverse perspectives and valuable insights that were once readily available through Facebook and Instagram.

Additionally, these platforms played a crucial role in showcas­ing talent, especially among the younger generation. Many tal­ented individuals shared their speeches, encouraging and moti­vating others. The ban has silenced these voices and hindered the pos­itive impact they were making.

In light of these challenges, it is essential for us to collectively voice our concerns and advocate for the restoration of these platforms. Our ability to connect, stay informed, and foster talent is at stake.

SAMMI NAZEER,

Hoshab.