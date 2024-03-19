Social Media shutdown

I am writing to bring to your attention the recent development that has affected millions worldwide. On March 6, 2024, both Facebook and Instagram were unexpectedly banned, leaving users in a state of surprise and confusion.
It has been widely reported that these platforms, which were once essential for staying connected and informed, are now inaccessible. Users are unable to access their accounts, and there is uncertainty about when or if these restrictions will be lifted.
While Facebook and Instagram are primarily known for connecting people socially, it is crucial to acknowledge their significance as sources of current news and information. Many relied on these platforms to stay updated on global events, making the sudden ban a significant loss for those seeking real-time updates.
The absence of these platforms also affects the exchange of knowledge and ideas. Unfortunately, people are now deprived of the opportunity to access diverse perspectives and valuable insights that were once readily available through Facebook and Instagram.
Additionally, these platforms played a crucial role in showcasing talent, especially among the younger generation. Many talented individuals shared their speeches, encouraging and motivating others. The ban has silenced these voices and hindered the positive impact they were making.
In light of these challenges, it is essential for us to collectively voice our concerns and advocate for the restoration of these platforms. Our ability to connect, stay informed, and foster talent is at stake.
SAMMI NAZEER,
Hoshab.