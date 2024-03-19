Strength in Sacrifice

The recent attacks on the police forces by militants in various dis­tricts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa such as Bannu and Mohmand rep­resent the ongoing challenges faced by the law enforcement agen­cies in Pakistan. President Asif Ali Zardari has vowed vengeance against these acts of terrorism, promising to strike back if attacked by militants.

In the Mohmand district, two cops were injured when militants charged at a police post using hand grenades. Similarly, in Bannu, a police post was attacked but unfortunately, the assailants fled after an exchange of fire. In a third attack on the Motorway Police, near Kund, Nowshera no casualties were observed. These attacks come shortly after 7 troops were martyred in North Waziristan when a group of six terrorists attacked a security post. Search operations have been launched by the police in re­sponse to these attacks and security measures have been reinforced.

President Asif Ali Zardari attended the funeral of two martyred offi­cers and vowed retaliation against terrorism, highlighting that the na­tion would unite to combat terrorism. He also expressed solidarity with the armed forces and praised the sacrifice of the fallen heroes as a sym­bol of the nation’s strong determination to eradicate terrorism.

With public dissent being at an all-time high after this year’s elec­tions, there is enough divisiveness in the country. This is the time for Pakistan to unite as a nation and show a strong resolve to culminate this issue of terrorism that has plagued our country for years. There is no better way of paying tribute to these lost heroes than to unify against the terrorists to avenge their deaths.

These attacks by militants are escalating and we can no longer afford to remain nonchalant towards the loss of our military personnel. As we rely on the military to put an end to this everlasting threat, the govern­ment must ensure that this issue is prioritised. Wide-scale operations like Zarb-e-Azb may be carried out again to curb this issue as opera­tions like these have proven to be effective in the past when terrorism was at its peak in Pakistan.

While the nation mourns the loss of its martyred officers and soldiers, only a comprehensive operation would help to bring some peace to the families of the martyrs. We must show great resolve at a time like this and we must let go of our differences and unify in the face of terrorism.