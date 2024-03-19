Supreme Court can’t hear 400 election cases: CJP

SC orders ECP to conduct re-polling in PB-50 Qila Abdullah n Adjourns federation’s appeal regarding tax collection n AGP argues tax collection by cantonment board a federal subject.
ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday ordered Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct re-elections in PB-50 Qila Abdullah, Balochistan. The court dismissed the decision of ECP for re-election in only six polling stations.
The top court instructed the electoral body to ensure transparent polling in the provincial constituency.
The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that argument of 99% voting turnout in certain polling station was not admissible as many other polling stations also had the same voting ratio. The lawyer said that re-polling was ordered in only those constituencies where his client was succeeded. JUI’s lawyer argued that there was a contradiction in form 45 and 47, of the polling stations from where petitioner Zamurd Khan won the elections.
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked that the court shouldn’t be dragged in such intricacies rather the appeals should be moved to election tribunals. This court couldn’t hear the 400 cases pertaining to elections, he said. The CJP, however, ordered for elections in complete constituency after the respondents agreed on it. It may be mentioned here that Awami National Party’s candidate Zamurd Khan had achieved victory in the said constituency.
Also, Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday granted time to Sindh’s Advocate General to take instructions from provincial government in an appeal pertaining to tax collection by cantonment board across the country. The court, however, maintained it stay order against the order of Sindh High Court (SHC) for returning of the tax amount. The court said that the cantonment board could collect tax till next date under act of 1958 and adjourned the case till April 22.
A five member bench headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah heard the appeal of Attorney General of Pakistan against the verdict of SHC into the matter. The AGP argued that a presidential ordinance was promulgated in 1979 on property tax law of 1958. The ordinance was given constitutional protection in 1985 through the 8th amendment.
He said that the tax collection by the cantonment board was a federal subject. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that why the Sindh government doesn’t make this a provincial matter with an amendment.
The court asked the Advocate General Sindh to take instructions from the provincial government and inform the bench on next hearing. Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till April 22.
Also, the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday sent the matter of fixation of sugar price to the judges committee for formation of a larger bench to hear the case. A three member bench, headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case. Sugar Mills Association’s Counsel Shehzad Ata Elahi argued that a larger bench should be constituted under the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act. The federal government issued directives for fixation of sugar price across the country in July and September 2021, which was challenged before the court. The lawyer said that the concern court gave judgment in favor of his client. He said that the Parliament was not authorized to fix the price of edibles as per the federal legislative list. The court decided to form the larger bench in the case and adjourned hearing for indefinite time. Meanwhile, Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday served notices to respondents including the federal government in a case against imposition of alleged extra taxes in electricity bills.