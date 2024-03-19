Tanzid, Rishad power Bangladesh to ODI series win against Sri Lanka 

CHATTOGRAM - Bangladesh secured a 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka in the ODI series, thanks to standout performances by Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Rishad Hossain. Chas­ing a target of 236, set after Janith Liyanage scored an unbeaten 101 for Sri Lanka, Bangladesh reached 237 for 6 in just 40.2 overs. Tanzid, stepping in as a concussion substitute, scored a vital 84 off 81 balls, while Rishad’s explosive 48 not out off 18 balls propelled the team to victory. Sri Lanka, batting first, was all out for 235, with Bangladesh’s bowlers, par­ticularly Taskin Ahmed (3- 42) and debutant leg-spin­ner Rishad Hossain, keeping the pressure on. Despite Lahiru Kumara’s impressive 4-48, Bangladesh’s batting depth shone through, with Mushfiqur Rahim hitting the winning runs.