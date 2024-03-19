Tuesday, March 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Tanzid, Rishad power Bangladesh to ODI series win against Sri Lanka 

Agencies
March 19, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

CHATTOGRAM   -  Bangladesh secured a 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka in the ODI series, thanks to standout performances by Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Rishad Hossain. Chas­ing a target of 236, set after Janith Liyanage scored an unbeaten 101 for Sri Lanka, Bangladesh reached 237 for 6 in just 40.2 overs. Tanzid, stepping in as a concussion substitute, scored a vital 84 off 81 balls, while Rishad’s explosive 48 not out off 18 balls propelled the team to victory. Sri Lanka, batting first, was all out for 235, with Bangladesh’s bowlers, par­ticularly Taskin Ahmed (3- 42) and debutant leg-spin­ner Rishad Hossain, keeping the pressure on. Despite Lahiru Kumara’s impressive 4-48, Bangladesh’s batting depth shone through, with Mushfiqur Rahim hitting the winning runs. 

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1710736511.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024