Tarar says social media platform X already banned in country

ISLAMABAD - Federal Information Minis­ter Attaullah Tarar on Mon­day said that popular social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, had been suspended in the country.

Tarar acknowledged that social media platform X was already banned when the new government took over the reins from the caretaker setup. In an interview to a local news channel, Tarar said: “Twitter was already banned when we came to power and there is no official notification [about this].” Stressing the need for a charter on “do’s and don’ts”, the info minister said that there should be talks between the po­litical parties that which “red lines” should not be crossed on the social media platform.

He expressed his annoyance over allegation against women, abuses, misbehaviour and smear campaign against martyrs’ sacrifices on the so­cial media. The popular social media platform X, which is an important source of information, re­mains inaccessible in Pakistan to millions of users for more than a month now, since its suspension ahead of the February 8 general election. In addi­tion to this, human rights activists and civil society organisations had also sought immediate resump­tion of X in a joint statement expressing profound concern over the increasing instances of internet shutdowns and social media platform blocking on March 13. Calling out the “arbitrary blocking of platforms”, the rights activists and civil society or­ganisations had launched a campaign #InternetK­holo to draw the new incumbent government’s at­tention towards the matter for restoration of X.